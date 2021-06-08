Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Receives $34.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.86.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

In other Green Plains news, Director James F. Crowley sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $510,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,143.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Crowley sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $402,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,286 shares in the company, valued at $658,801.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,500 shares of company stock worth $1,336,800 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the 1st quarter worth $68,694,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,999,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $189,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,265 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 5,760.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,926 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,054,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,686,000.

GPRE stock opened at $32.65 on Friday. Green Plains has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $33.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.58.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.93 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Green Plains will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

