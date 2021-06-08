Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.27

Shares of Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.27 and traded as high as $32.40. Greene County Bancorp shares last traded at $31.25, with a volume of 8,466 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.27. The firm has a market cap of $266.03 million, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.54.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $15.93 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCBC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Greene County Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 263.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

About Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC)

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

