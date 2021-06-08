Group One Trading L.P. Cuts Holdings in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Group One Trading L.P. decreased its position in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 60.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,479 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P.’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Matthews International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 84,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Matthews International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Matthews International by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,584,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,848,000 after acquiring an additional 292,304 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matthews International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matthews International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Steven F. Nicola sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $417,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,498,076.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian J. Dunn sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $248,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ MATW traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,861. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Matthews International Co. has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $43.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.05 and a beta of 1.20.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. Matthews International had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $417.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.94 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Matthews International Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Matthews International Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

