Group One Trading L.P. Makes New Investment in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE)

Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBE. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 70.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 440,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,444,000 after purchasing an additional 181,880 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in CyberOptics by 212.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 40,955 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the 4th quarter valued at $840,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the fourth quarter worth $610,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC raised its position in shares of CyberOptics by 42.6% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 78,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 23,435 shares during the last quarter. 62.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CyberOptics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBE traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,763. CyberOptics Co. has a 12 month low of $20.81 and a 12 month high of $43.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.91. The company has a market cap of $249.48 million, a PE ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.58.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.73 million for the quarter. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 8.88%. On average, analysts expect that CyberOptics Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

CYBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of CyberOptics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyberOptics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

CyberOptics Profile

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberOptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberOptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.