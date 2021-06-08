Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 70.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,270 shares of the coupon company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Groupon were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Groupon by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,382 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Groupon in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Groupon in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GRPN opened at $45.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. Groupon, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $64.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 2.88.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The coupon company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.35. The company had revenue of $263.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.87 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. The company’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.63) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Groupon, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GRPN. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Groupon from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

