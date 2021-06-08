GSA Capital Partners LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its stake in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 48.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,095 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the first quarter worth $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 10,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new position in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jon R. Cohen acquired 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $190,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $476,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.94 per share, with a total value of $98,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,091,666.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 575,000 shares of company stock worth $2,116,500. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research upped their target price on OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of OPK opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.77. OPKO Health, Inc. has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $6.47.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. OPKO Health had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 6.83%. Analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPKO Health Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

