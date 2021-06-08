GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Position in Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) by 118.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,303 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.06% of Phunware worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phunware by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 247,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Phunware by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 130,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Phunware by 5,267.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,089,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,932 shares during the last quarter. 6.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phunware alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PHUN shares. Roth Capital began coverage on Phunware in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phunware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th.

Shares of PHUN stock opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. Phunware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $3.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $104.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 12.10.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Phunware had a negative return on equity of 917.94% and a negative net margin of 339.41%. The company had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phunware, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George Syllantavos sold 27,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $39,196.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 172,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,497.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Manlunas sold 113,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $148,947.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,156 shares in the company, valued at $108,934.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phunware Profile

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application admins to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.