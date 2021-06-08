GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 28,365 Shares of Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its stake in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) by 70.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 28,365 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Enzo Biochem were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENZ. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Enzo Biochem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Enzo Biochem by 121.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 9,827 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Enzo Biochem in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Discovery Fund Lp Harbert sold 444,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $2,094,857.28. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enzo Biochem stock opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $148.06 million, a PE ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 0.89. Enzo Biochem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.18.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The medical research company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.47 million for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 11.31%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Enzo Biochem from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

