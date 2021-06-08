GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Qudian in the fourth quarter worth about $1,527,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qudian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $508,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Qudian by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 181,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 91,736 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qudian by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,830,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 85,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Qudian by 349,722.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 62,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE QD opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.05. Qudian Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 24.74, a current ratio of 24.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $538.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $109.37 million during the quarter. Qudian had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 3.66%.

Qudian Profile

Qudian Inc engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cash credit products; and merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on an installment basis.

