GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Qudian in the fourth quarter worth about $1,527,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qudian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $508,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Qudian by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 181,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 91,736 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qudian by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,830,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 85,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Qudian by 349,722.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 62,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.37% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE QD opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.05. Qudian Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 24.74, a current ratio of 24.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $538.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.99.
Qudian Profile
Qudian Inc engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cash credit products; and merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on an installment basis.
