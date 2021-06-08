Guider Price Reaches $0.0000 (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 8th. Over the last week, Guider has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar. Guider has a total market cap of $11,670.94 and approximately $73.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Guider coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00071010 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00026502 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004210 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.55 or 0.00962019 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,071.64 or 0.09639498 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00049995 BTC.

Guider Profile

Guider (GDR) is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Guider Coin Trading

