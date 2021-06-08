Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $732 million-738 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $730.41 million.

Shares of GWRE traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.85. The stock had a trading volume of 8,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,675. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.93. Guidewire Software has a 12-month low of $91.76 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -324.11 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GWRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Guidewire Software from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Guggenheim restated a hold rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Guidewire Software from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $128.00.

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $189,338.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,497.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 5,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total value of $537,529.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,867.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,962 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.