GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 127,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 52,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on EQC shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

EQC stock opened at $27.83 on Tuesday. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $34.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 397.63 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.97.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 26.51%. The company had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equity Commonwealth’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.