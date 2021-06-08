Hacken Token (HAI) Price Down 20.3% Over Last 7 Days

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. Hacken Token has a market cap of $40.66 million and approximately $775,387.00 worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hacken Token has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar. One Hacken Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000391 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00062978 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.12 or 0.00239616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.81 or 0.00220269 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $399.05 or 0.01224059 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,589.35 or 0.99966754 BTC.

Hacken Token Coin Profile

Hacken Token launched on April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 318,896,273 coins. Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai . Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Buying and Selling Hacken Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hacken Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hacken Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

