Head-To-Head Contrast: China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) versus Lufax (NYSE:LU)

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) and Lufax (NYSE:LU) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China Merchants Bank and Lufax’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Merchants Bank $56.07 billion 4.01 $14.10 billion $2.75 16.22 Lufax $7.98 billion 3.90 $1.79 billion $0.95 13.28

China Merchants Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Lufax. Lufax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than China Merchants Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for China Merchants Bank and Lufax, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Merchants Bank 0 0 2 0 3.00 Lufax 1 3 8 0 2.58

Lufax has a consensus target price of $17.16, suggesting a potential upside of 35.96%. Given Lufax’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lufax is more favorable than China Merchants Bank.

Profitability

This table compares China Merchants Bank and Lufax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Merchants Bank 25.15% 15.47% 1.24% Lufax N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.8% of Lufax shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

China Merchants Bank beats Lufax on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Merchants Bank Company Profile

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company accepts demand, time, call, savings, checking, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels. The company also offers credit cards; insurance products; open-ended funds; discount and guarantee for commercial bills, redemption of commercial bills, and guaranteed discount for commercial acceptance bills; and financial consultation, debt financing underwriting, merger and acquisition financing, and equity financing and enterprise listing services. In addition, it provides forfeiting and risk participation, escrow, cross border RMB clearing, and interbank services; and risk and financial management, cross border RMB and oversea financing, international factoring and settlement, and trade finance services. Further, the company offers financial leasing and guarantee, third-party payment, cash management, investment and wealth management, forex option and gold trading, forex express trading, settlement, trade chain financing, international, offshore and private banking, custody, pension, and electronic banking services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 142 branches; 1,724 sub-branches; one branch-level operation center; one representative office; 16,559 visual counters in Mainland China. The company also operated a branch in Hong Kong; a branch and representative office in New York, the United States; a branch in London, the United Kingdom; a branch in Singapore; a branch in Luxembourg; a representative office in Taipei; and a branch in Sydney, Australia. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions. Lufax Holding Ltd was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

