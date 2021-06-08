Head to Head Survey: Plus Therapeutics (PSTV) versus Its Competitors

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PSTV) is one of 174 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Plus Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.5% of Plus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.4% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Plus Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Plus Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plus Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Plus Therapeutics Competitors 895 3821 7036 187 2.55

Plus Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 149.11%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 17.37%. Given Plus Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Plus Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Plus Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plus Therapeutics N/A -213.90% -70.53% Plus Therapeutics Competitors -666.98% -91.73% -17.81%

Risk & Volatility

Plus Therapeutics has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plus Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 1.03, suggesting that their average stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Plus Therapeutics and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Plus Therapeutics $300,000.00 -$8.24 million -1.51 Plus Therapeutics Competitors $1.18 billion $78.77 million 71.81

Plus Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Plus Therapeutics. Plus Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Plus Therapeutics peers beat Plus Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial. The company is also developing DocePLUS, a patented chemotherapy for patients with solid tumors that is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and DoxoPLUS, a generic chemotherapy for patients with ovarian cancer. It has a license agreement with NanoTx, Corp. to develop and commercialize NanoTx's glioblastoma treatment. The company was formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Plus Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2019. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

