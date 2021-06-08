Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.13.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

NYSE HR traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.14. 21,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,517. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $26.77 and a 52-week high of $34.01. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.10.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 4.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $344,280.00. Also, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $354,857.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,287 shares in the company, valued at $4,813,897. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 545.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,814,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,114,000 after buying an additional 4,913,675 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 332.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,768,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,547,000 after buying an additional 2,897,042 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $40,221,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,757,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,617,000 after buying an additional 1,348,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,757,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,377,000 after buying an additional 1,107,393 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

