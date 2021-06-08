HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.20%.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $82.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 685.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.36. HealthEquity has a one year low of $45.82 and a one year high of $93.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.44.

In other news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total value of $421,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,417,526.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,080 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HQY. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.09.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

