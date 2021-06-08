HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.20%.

HealthEquity stock opened at $82.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.44. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $45.82 and a 52-week high of $93.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 685.92, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.36.

In other HealthEquity news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total transaction of $421,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,417,526.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,080 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HQY shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.09.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

