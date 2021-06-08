HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.20%.
HealthEquity stock opened at $82.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.44. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $45.82 and a 52-week high of $93.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 685.92, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.36.
In other HealthEquity news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total transaction of $421,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,417,526.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,080 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
About HealthEquity
HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.
