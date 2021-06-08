HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Gap Down to $82.31

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $82.31, but opened at $77.05. HealthEquity shares last traded at $77.75, with a volume of 8,516 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HQY shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.09.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 649.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.36.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total value of $421,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,417,526.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,080. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

