HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €88.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

HEI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €80.01 ($94.13).

HeidelbergCement stock opened at €75.80 ($89.18) on Monday. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of €44.04 ($51.81) and a 12-month high of €81.04 ($95.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €76.37.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

