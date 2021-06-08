Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.500-9.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.650. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of HIBB traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,935. Hibbett Sports has a 52 week low of $18.82 and a 52 week high of $93.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $2.63. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The company had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HIBB shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hibbett Sports from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Hibbett Sports has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.80.

In related news, SVP William G. Quinn sold 4,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $316,341.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,936.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane F. Aggers sold 9,073 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $588,293.32. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,417 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,954. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hibbett Sports stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.25% of Hibbett Sports worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.