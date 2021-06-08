HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 1,200 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1,223.8% in the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 22,237 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $744,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

IYJ opened at $111.53 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $123.05 and a 1-year high of $158.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.07.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.