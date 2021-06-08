HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 4,798 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 98.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madison Square Garden Sports has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.86.

Shares of MSGS stock opened at $175.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.62 and a beta of 1.00. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $140.15 and a fifty-two week high of $207.09.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The business had revenue of $183.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.89 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.92) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.