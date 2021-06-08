Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Acquired by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 187,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

HIW stock opened at $47.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $48.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.16.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

HIW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In other Highwoods Properties news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $55,199.88. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.