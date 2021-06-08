Hikma Pharmaceuticals’ (HIK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,610 ($34.10) price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.33% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,717.50 ($35.50).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock traded up GBX 6.85 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,431.85 ($31.77). 118,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,622. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,387.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,086.49 ($27.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,768 ($36.16).

In other Hikma Pharmaceuticals news, insider Mary (Nina) Henderson purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,203 ($28.78) per share, with a total value of £35,248 ($46,051.74). Also, insider Sigurdur Olafsson sold 31,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,206 ($28.82), for a total transaction of £701,375.64 ($916,351.76).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

