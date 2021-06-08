Holderness Investments Co. Acquires 340 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FISV. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,236,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,908,734,000 after purchasing an additional 276,068 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,134 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $722,901,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,839,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,132,000 after purchasing an additional 114,178 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $594,904,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FISV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $109.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $73.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.09. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,050,000 shares of company stock worth $2,713,368,900 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

