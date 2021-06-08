Holderness Investments Co. Decreases Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Holderness Investments Co. lowered its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,475 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in VMware were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in VMware in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 299 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 320 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

NYSE VMW opened at $161.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.65. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.79 and a 1-year high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.76. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 17.49%. VMware’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cleveland Research lowered VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.57.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total value of $2,968,384.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,316,819.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Zane Rowe sold 22,000 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total value of $3,335,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,513,610.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,486 shares of company stock valued at $22,409,341 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.