Holderness Investments Co. Purchases New Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Holderness Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 12.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,458,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,197 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,431,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,985,000 after purchasing an additional 373,301 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,866,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,857,000 after purchasing an additional 589,938 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,364,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 25,748.1% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,190,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,636 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

DLTR stock opened at $100.35 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.41 and a 52-week high of $120.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.78.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 12,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total transaction of $1,382,528.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,404,940.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,555,639.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $139,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,518 shares of company stock worth $3,384,264 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLTR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.