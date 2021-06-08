Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Hits New 52-Week High at $263.50

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 263.50 ($3.44) and last traded at GBX 254 ($3.32), with a volume of 261599 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 255 ($3.33).

Several research analysts recently commented on BOWL shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 238. The firm has a market capitalization of £433.30 million and a PE ratio of -17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.29, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers. It operates a portfolio of 64 centers in the United Kingdom under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF, and Puttstars brands. Hollywood Bowl Group plc was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

