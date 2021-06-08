Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Has $1.91 Million Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Equity Commonwealth worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter worth $54,028,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,911,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,567 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter worth $34,999,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,471,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,322,000 after buying an additional 881,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,216,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,188,000 after buying an additional 672,630 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EQC opened at $27.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.97. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 397.63 and a beta of 0.19. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $34.17.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.71 million. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

