Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Has $2.87 Million Stake in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,995 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of CatchMark Timber Trust worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 21.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 657,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,698,000 after buying an additional 115,653 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 65.3% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 51,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 20,363 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,215,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,918,000 after buying an additional 183,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 76.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 9,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTT opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $12.78. The firm has a market cap of $567.29 million, a P/E ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 1.40.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 13.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is -150.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

CatchMark Timber Trust Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

