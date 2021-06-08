Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Has $690,000 Stock Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STNE. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,138,000. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth $288,922,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,706,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,551,000 after buying an additional 1,993,686 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter worth $25,660,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 43.5% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,534,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,362,000 after buying an additional 1,071,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $63.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.22. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1-year low of $33.83 and a 1-year high of $95.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. StoneCo had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $867.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

