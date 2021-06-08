Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) by 40.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,411 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of MSG Networks worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,133,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,371,000 after buying an additional 162,049 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,172,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,677,000 after buying an additional 34,224 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,434,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,150,000 after buying an additional 181,979 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 719,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,824,000 after buying an additional 118,962 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 1,057.7% in the 4th quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC now owns 277,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after buying an additional 253,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MSG Networks from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

MSGN opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.17. MSG Networks Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $20.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.64.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.55 million. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MSG Networks Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

