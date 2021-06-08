Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $237.19 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a market capitalization of $136.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.81.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,098.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,320. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

