Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Purchases 600 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in W. P. Carey by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in W. P. Carey by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in W. P. Carey by 2.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 674,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,731,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WPC. Evercore ISI raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.33.

NYSE:WPC opened at $77.82 on Tuesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.68 and a 1-year high of $78.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 36.39%. The business had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.048 per share. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.40%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

