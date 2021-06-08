Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.03

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.03 and last traded at $35.98, with a volume of 161815 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.30.

Several analysts have issued reports on HWM shares. Argus lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.07 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.92.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 476.0% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 436.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

