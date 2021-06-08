HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Bought by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,069 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in HP in the 1st quarter valued at $16,776,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HP in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in HP by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 53,521 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP acquired a new position in HP in the 1st quarter valued at $2,645,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $30.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.71. The stock has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 34.21%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

