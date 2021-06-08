Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

HSQVY stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,397. Husqvarna AB has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $30.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.24.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter.

About Husqvarna AB (publ)

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products, and cutting equipment and diamond tools. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

