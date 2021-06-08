Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.
HSQVY stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,397. Husqvarna AB has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $30.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.24.
About Husqvarna AB (publ)
Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products, and cutting equipment and diamond tools. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.
Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.