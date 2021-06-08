HYCON Price Hits $0.0008 (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. HYCON has a total market cap of $2.13 million and $645,824.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HYCON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HYCON has traded down 70.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HYCON alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000078 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00102223 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000310 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HYCON

HYCON is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 3,023,669,129 coins and its circulating supply is 2,673,669,127 coins. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . HYCON’s official website is hycon.io . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

Buying and Selling HYCON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HYCON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HYCON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.