HyperDAO Price Hits $0.0134 on Top Exchanges (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. Over the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One HyperDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0134 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. HyperDAO has a market capitalization of $6.29 million and approximately $166,499.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HyperDAO Profile

HyperDAO is a coin. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,443,176 coins. The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

HyperDAO Coin Trading

