IAA (NYSE:IAA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

IAA (NYSE:IAA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $63.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.94% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “IAA, Inc. provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling and settlement administrative services. IAA, Inc. is based in Westchester, Illinois. “

NYSE:IAA traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.28. The company had a trading volume of 318,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,575. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.38. IAA has a 52 week low of $36.76 and a 52 week high of $66.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.61 million. IAA had a return on equity of 669.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IAA will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of IAA by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in IAA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in IAA by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 411,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,740,000 after buying an additional 213,885 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in IAA by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 323,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,052,000 after buying an additional 16,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in IAA by 1,719.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after buying an additional 55,555 shares in the last quarter.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

