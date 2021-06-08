IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $445 million-448 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $446.46 million.

Shares of IBEX traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $20.97. 16,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,854. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.60 million and a PE ratio of -55.18. IBEX has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $108.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.62 million. IBEX had a positive return on equity of 33.09% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that IBEX will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

IBEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IBEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of IBEX in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IBEX stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) by 288.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,430 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of IBEX worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

