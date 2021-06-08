IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Receives $98.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $86.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ IGMS opened at $96.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.99 and a beta of -1.26. IGM Biosciences has a 12-month low of $41.41 and a 12-month high of $133.00.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences will post -4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total transaction of $98,541.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,836.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,186 shares of company stock valued at $470,137. Company insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $442,000. HighVista Strategies LLC raised its stake in IGM Biosciences by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in IGM Biosciences by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $470,000. 56.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

