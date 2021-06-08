iliad’s (ILIAF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ILIAF. Kepler Capital Markets raised iliad from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. HSBC raised shares of iliad from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of iliad in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on iliad in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of iliad in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

Get iliad alerts:

ILIAF opened at $162.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.91. iliad has a 52 week low of $162.20 and a 52 week high of $191.50.

iliad SA provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of December 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 7.2 million subscribers in Italy.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for iliad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iliad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.