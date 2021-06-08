Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.39, Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMPL opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. Impel NeuroPharma has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $15.89.

In other news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc purchased 575,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $8,625,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 98,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,905. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Impel NeuroPharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on Impel NeuroPharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Impel NeuroPharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

About Impel NeuroPharma

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

