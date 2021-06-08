Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €43.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IFXA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Nord/LB set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Independent Research set a €35.50 ($41.76) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €38.79 ($45.64).

Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 12-month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

