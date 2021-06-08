Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,663 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,640 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Infosys were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in Infosys during the 1st quarter valued at $5,761,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Infosys by 2,132.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,734,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566,862 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in Infosys by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 200,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 29,267 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Infosys during the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Infosys by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares in the last quarter. 16.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys stock opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.59. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $8.84 and a 1 year high of $19.56. The company has a market cap of $82.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.85.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Infosys had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INFY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.97.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

