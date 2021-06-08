ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
ING has been the subject of several other reports. AlphaValue raised ING Groep to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HSBC restated a hold rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.00.
Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $13.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $14.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.98.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in ING Groep by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 143,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 17,161 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ING Groep by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,706,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,067 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ING Groep by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 648,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 72,166 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ING Groep by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 703,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 15,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.89% of the company’s stock.
About ING Groep
ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.
Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?
Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.