ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

ING has been the subject of several other reports. AlphaValue raised ING Groep to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HSBC restated a hold rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $13.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $14.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.98.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. ING Groep had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in ING Groep by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 143,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 17,161 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ING Groep by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,706,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,067 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ING Groep by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 648,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 72,166 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ING Groep by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 703,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 15,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

