Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Stake Lifted by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $6,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ingredion by 5.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in Ingredion by 9.3% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in Ingredion by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 43,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Ingredion by 54.5% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 128,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,826,000 after purchasing an additional 45,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $96.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 253.11 and a beta of 0.82. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.71 and a 52 week high of $98.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.64.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 41.09%.

INGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

