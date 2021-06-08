Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) COO Sells $94,089.52 in Stock

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) COO Ashok Mishra sold 13,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $94,089.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ashok Mishra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Ashok Mishra sold 13,000 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $88,530.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Ashok Mishra sold 3,450 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $22,459.50.

On Thursday, May 20th, Ashok Mishra sold 11,855 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $78,480.10.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Ashok Mishra sold 20,000 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $133,600.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Ashok Mishra sold 50,000 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $311,500.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Ashok Mishra sold 30,952 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $187,569.12.

Shares of NASDAQ INOD traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.27. 270,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,712. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.32 million, a PE ratio of 181.80 and a beta of 2.08. Innodata Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $9.49.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.97 million for the quarter. Innodata had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 4.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INOD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Innodata by 39.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 67,229 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Innodata in the first quarter worth approximately $187,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innodata in the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innodata by 16.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 24,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Innodata by 133.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 28,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers a range of solutions and platforms for solving data challenges that companies face when they seek to obtain the benefits of artificial intelligence systems and analytics platforms, including data annotation, data transformation, data curation, and intelligent automation.

